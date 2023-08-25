ARTICLE

In this podcast, Andrew Quinn and William Fogarty discuss proposed new Irish withholding tax measures for payments to entities in "zero tax" jurisdictions. They review the draft legislation which is set to come into force on 1 January 2024 and consider how US and international corporate and investment structures may be affected. They discuss the three types of payments in scope - interest, dividends and royalties - and what developments are expected in the lead up to the legislation going live.

