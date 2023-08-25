Ireland:
Proposed Irish Tax Measures To Apply To Outbound Payments (Podcast)
25 August 2023
Maples Group
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this podcast, Andrew Quinn and William Fogarty discuss
proposed new Irish withholding tax measures for payments to
entities in "zero tax" jurisdictions. They review the
draft legislation which is set to come into force on 1 January 2024
and consider how US and international corporate and investment
structures may be affected. They discuss the three types of
payments in scope - interest, dividends and royalties - and what
developments are expected in the lead up to the legislation going
live.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Ireland
Contentious Tax Bulletin
Price Bailey
In the July bulletin, Andrew Park, Tax Investigations Partner at Price Bailey, provides an overview of the most recent and significant contentious tax news, legislative changes, updates...
Gifting Your Home: The Risks And Pitfalls
Ellisons Legal
Recently, it was reported that an elderly mother, Norma Gibbons, has been evicted by her own daughter, Dawn Gibbons, from her £1.4m London flat following an irretrievable breakdown in their relationship.
UK Tax Round Up
Proskauer Rose LLP
Welcome to July's edition of our UK Tax Round Up. This month has seen a number of interesting tribunal decisions, including the denial of double tax relief...
Stamp Taxes Modernisation – A Breath Of Fresh Air
Travers Smith LLP
As part of the "Tax Administration and Maintenance Day" on 27 April, the Government has published a consultation setting out proposals for the reform of stamp duty/SDRT for shares and marketable securities.