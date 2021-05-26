1. Overview

1.1. Government and Tax System

The Irish tax rules are found in a group of statutes that have been enacted by the Irish Parliament (the Oireachtas).

The principal statutes are the:

Taxes Consolidation Act 1997 as amended (TCA); which consolidated the law relating to income tax, capital gains tax (CGT) and corporation tax;

Capital Acquisitions Tax Consolidation Act 2003 as amended (CATCA 2003), which deals with tax on gifts and inheritances;

Value-Added Tax Consolidation Act 2010 as amended (VAT Act), which provides for VAT (a sales tax) in respect of goods and services;

Stamp Duties Consolidation Act 1999 as amended (Stamp Act), which provides for the imposition of stamp (transfer) duty on certain instruments and transactions; and

Social Welfare (Consolidation) Act 2005 as amended (Social Welfare Act), which provides for Pay-Related Social Insurance (PRSI) charges.

These Acts are revised and updated annually to reflect Finance Act legislative amendments.

In addition, as Ireland is a common law jurisdiction, case law precedent has a significant impact on the Irish tax code.

The European Union (EU) also represents an important source of tax law in Ireland. In recent times, Court of First Instance (CFI) and European Court of Justice (ECJ) decisions have become increasingly influential. EU law is also significant in the area of VAT. While the precise application of VAT is decided by national tax authorities, the overall VAT system is based on EU directives.

In addition, certain elements of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) project are in the process of being implemented through supranational measures, including through the OECD's Multilateral Convention and the EU's Anti-Tax Avoidance Directives, (ATAD 1 and 2), both of which will impact Irish tax law.

The Office of the Revenue Commissioners (Irish Revenue) is responsible for the assessment, collection, and management of taxes and duties; and the implementation of import and export controls. The Department of Finance is responsible for determining taxation policy. However, Irish Revenue can provide policy advice on taxation issues to the Department of Finance.

1.2. Currency

In Ireland, the currency is the euro.

1.3. Membership of International Organizations

Ireland is a member of the EU, the OECD and the World Trade Organization (WTO).

1.4. Official Websites

In Ireland, the following are the relevant tax and finance authority websites:

Tax Authority - http://www.revenue.ie.

Department of Finance - http://www.finance.gov.ie.

1.5. Automatic Exchange of Information

Ireland has ratified the Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters and is a signatory to the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on Automatic Exchange of Financial Account Information. Ireland has also implemented the OECD Common Reporting Standard (CRS) (the agreed global standard for AEOI) through DAC.

The Directive on Administrative Cooperation 2011/16/EU (DAC) (as amended by other DAC directives) on mandatory automatic exchange of tax information within the EU broadly directs all EU Member States to share certain information for taxable periods starting on or after January 1, 2014. The information exchanged is in relation to residents of other Member States and includes:

employment income;

directors' fees;

life insurance products (not covered by other directives);

pensions; and

ownership and income from immovable property.

The EU, including Ireland, has signed agreements to apply DAC as amended by Directive 2014/107/EU (DAC2) with the following countries:

Andorra;

Switzerland;

Liechtenstein;

San Marino; and

Monaco.

The Irish Finance Act 2019 was signed into law on December 22, 2019 and, amongst other measures, enacted Directive 2018/822/EU as regards mandatory automatic exchange of information in the field of taxation in relation to reportable cross-border arrangements (DAC6) into Irish law (see further Section 8.1).

Ireland has enacted legislation to implement a Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) Model 1 IGA with the United States.

Ireland is also a signatory to the Multilateral Competent Authority agreement on the Automatic Exchange of Country-by-Country (CbC) Reporting, with CbC reporting requirements applying in Ireland for fiscal years beginning on or after January 1, 2016.

2. Corporate Tax Computation and Administration

2.1. Residence, Taxable Status, Entity Characterization

2.1.1 Residence

Since January 1, 2015, a company incorporated in Ireland is automatically regarded as tax-resident in Ireland (subject to certain "grandfathering" provisions applicable up to December 31, 2020). In all other cases, residence is based on where the company is centrally managed and controlled. The term "central management and control" is, in broad terms, directed at the highest level of control of the business rather than the day-to-day operations. It looks to the strategic control of the company, including the formulation of company policy, how the company deals with financing and capital structure, etc.

If a company incorporated in Ireland is managed and controlled in a jurisdiction with which Ireland has signed a double tax treaty ("treaty"), it may be regarded as resident in that other state under the "tie-breaker" clause of the treaty with that state. As a result of the implementation of the OECD's Multilateral Instrument (MLI) in 2019, it may be necessary to secure the agreement of the relevant competent authority under a treaty in relation to the residence status of an entity.

Originally Published by Bloomberg's Tax and Accounting Country Guide 2021

