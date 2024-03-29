ARTICLE

A recent High Court decision of Ms. Justice Stack in Re Joseph Kelly, Deceased [2024] IEHC 87 has given useful guidance regarding the factors the Court will consider in an application pursuant to section 27(4) of the Succession Act 1965 (the "1965 Act") in the context of intended repossession proceedings. Section 27(4) provides that "where by reason of any special circumstances, it appears to the High Court....to be necessary or expedient to do so, the Court may order that administration of a deceased estate may be granted to such person as it thinks fit" and is the section pursuant to which an application for the appointment of an administrator ad litem is made, more commonly by a plaintiff in intended proceedings seeking to pursue a claim against a deceased estate, where no grant of representation has been extracted.

Who or what is an administrator ad litem?

An administrator ad litem is a person appointed by a Judge of the Probate Court to apply to extract letters of administration (with or without will annexed) in a deceased estate, limited in any way the Court deems fit. It is usually granted to an independent solicitor (nominated by the applicant) who has consented to the making of the Order. The application is usually made by way of originating Notice of Motion in the non-contentious Probate List of the High Court on a Monday. In the context of an administrator ad litem appointed to substantiate intended proceedings to be issued by the applicant, the grant of administration ad litem will state on its face that it is limited for the purpose of substantiating named proceedings and may also recite further limitations, depending on what is contained in the Order. This may include, for example, an undertaking by the applicant (or intended plaintiff) not to take any steps in the intended proceedings beyond issue and service for a period of six months. The making of the Order appointing the administrator ad litem itself is not the final step in the matter. An application will thereafter need to be made to the Probate Office (which application will need to include the perfected Order) and the administrator ad litem will only be formally appointed as the legal personal representative of the deceased estate once the grant issues from the Probate Office. It is only then does the administrator ad litem have standing and the intended proceedings may be issued. The likely timings of these procedural steps are of vital importance if the relevant limitation period applicable to the cause of action in the intended proceedings is fast approaching.

Factual background

The intended proceedings to be issued by the applicant in the instant case (Pepper) involved the usual claim for possession of properties which were provided as security for three separate loans advanced by Bank of Scotland Ireland to the deceased (the "Deceased") and his brother between the period August and October 2007, which loans subsequently went into default. The Deceased died on 5 August 2016, but no representation to his estate had ever been extracted. The date of death was over two years prior to the intended proceedings being brought by Pepper and in the circumstances, the Court had to consider whether section 9(2) of the Civil Liability Act, 1961 (the "1961 Act")1 had the effect that the proceedings were not maintainable. The Court had to consider these matters in its determination as to whether there were "special circumstances" which meant that it was either "necessary" or "expedient", within the meaning of section 27(4) of the 1965 Act, to permit someone other than the person ordinarily entitled to extract letters of representation in the estate of the Deceased. Ms. Justice Stack ultimately granted the application, however some important issues identified in the decision are detailed below.

What are the key take aways?

Prior notice – while Ms. Justice Stack acknowledged that lenders may have difficulty in ascertaining whether a deceased died testate or intestate and/or who may be entitled to extract representation in a deceased estate, she stated that prior to any ad litem application, some reasonable steps should be taken to identify family members or at the very least, to write to those entitled to represent the deceased at his/her last place of residence. The Court noted that this address would often be known to the lender as it will be found on bank statements, statements of account, previous correspondence, loan documentation etc. Family members or those entitled to extract a grant may be identified on the death notice of the deceased on rip.ie, which would normally state the name(s) of any surviving spouse, children, siblings etc. The purpose of the notification of the intention to bring the application is to give family members of the deceased the opportunity to communicate their position as regards extracting the grant. For example, perhaps they may wish to extract the grant and defend any intended proceedings, on the basis that they would have access to more information relevant to any potential defence. In the instant case, the daughter of the Deceased appeared in person on one occasion and there was evidence that the brother of the Deceased was aware of the application, but there was still no indication that an application for representation would be made. Further, it was clear that Pepper was taking steps to enforce its security. Consequently, the Court held that there were "special circumstances" which warranted making the Order pursuant to section 27(4).

Having regard to all of the foregoing, the Court found that there were special circumstances which made it either necessary or expedient to allow someone other than the persons next entitled to extract a grant in the estate of the Deceased and granted the application on the usual terms.

Conclusion

The decision provides useful guidance for lenders in particular on the steps which should be taken before an application to appoint an administrator ad litem is contemplated, in addition to detailing the necessary proofs in any such application. However, it can often be the case that applications of this nature need to be made on an urgent basis, particularly where there is a looming statute date. In addition, there may be a dearth of information available to the applicant. In that regard, it is important that information gathering is commenced and reasonable notification to next of kin of the deceased issued as soon as possible, to ensure that the application can be heard and determined in the Probate List, and the relevant application subsequently lodged in the Probate Office, with sufficient time before the expiry of any limitation period.

Footnotes

1. Section 9(2) of the 1961 Act provides that "no proceedings shall be maintainable in respect of any cause of action whatsoever which has survived against the estate of a deceased person unless either:

(a) proceedings against him in respect of that cause of action were commenced within the relevant period and were pending at the date of his death; or

(b) proceedings are commenced in respect of that cause of action within the relevant period or within the period of two years after his death, whichever period first expires".

"Relevant period" here means the period of limitation prescribed by the Statute of Limitations or any other limitation enactment.

2. [2021] IECA 266

