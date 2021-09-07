Our Summer 2021 briefing, collates recent domestic and international developments in the area of white collar and economic crime.
In this briefing, our White Collar Crime & Investigations team examine the following issues:
- Norwich Pharmacal Orders
- Protected disclosures to be extended to include breaches of EU Law across financial services and the prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing
- The Criminal Procedure Act 2021
- UK Law Commission opens consultation on corporate criminal liability
- Office of Director of Corporate Enforcement to be granted enhanced investigatory powers
- UK Serious Fraud Office enters into a £103 million Deferred Prosecution Agreement
- Investment banks fined €371 million by the European Commission for participating in European Governments Bonds Trading Cartel
- The Revenue Commissioners could increase the risk of self-incrimination when making "Qualifying Disclosure" on undeclared tax liability
- Financial Action Task Force publishes report on environmental crime and money laundering
- European Commission proposes creation of EU Anti-money Laundering Authority
- The High Court refuses order sought by the ODCE in its investigation into the FAI
- The Government approves legislation to establish the Corporate Enforcement Authority
- New perjury legislation is commenced
