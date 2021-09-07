ARTICLE

Our Summer 2021 briefing, collates recent domestic and international developments in the area of white collar and economic crime.

In this briefing, our White Collar Crime & Investigations team examine the following issues:

Norwich Pharmacal Orders

Protected disclosures to be extended to include breaches of EU Law across financial services and the prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing

The Criminal Procedure Act 2021

UK Law Commission opens consultation on corporate criminal liability

Office of Director of Corporate Enforcement to be granted enhanced investigatory powers

UK Serious Fraud Office enters into a £103 million Deferred Prosecution Agreement

Investment banks fined €371 million by the European Commission for participating in European Governments Bonds Trading Cartel

The Revenue Commissioners could increase the risk of self-incrimination when making "Qualifying Disclosure" on undeclared tax liability

Financial Action Task Force publishes report on environmental crime and money laundering

European Commission proposes creation of EU Anti-money Laundering Authority

The High Court refuses order sought by the ODCE in its investigation into the FAI

The Government approves legislation to establish the Corporate Enforcement Authority

New perjury legislation is commenced

