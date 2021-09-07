Our Summer 2021 briefing, collates recent domestic and international developments in the area of white collar and economic crime.

In this briefing, our White Collar Crime & Investigations team examine the following issues:

  • Norwich Pharmacal Orders
  • Protected disclosures to be extended to include breaches of EU Law across financial services and the prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing
  • The Criminal Procedure Act 2021
  • UK Law Commission opens consultation on corporate criminal liability
  • Office of Director of Corporate Enforcement to be granted enhanced investigatory powers
  • UK Serious Fraud Office enters into a £103 million Deferred Prosecution Agreement
  • Investment banks fined €371 million by the European Commission for participating in European Governments Bonds Trading Cartel
  • The Revenue Commissioners could increase the risk of self-incrimination when making "Qualifying Disclosure" on undeclared tax liability
  • Financial Action Task Force publishes report on environmental crime and money laundering
  • European Commission proposes creation of EU Anti-money Laundering Authority
  • The High Court refuses order sought by the ODCE in its investigation into the FAI
  • The Government approves legislation to establish the Corporate Enforcement Authority
  • New perjury legislation is commenced
Click here or on the image below to download our briefing:

 

