Podcast - Blowing The Whistle On Protected Disclosures

In this podcast, knowledge lawyer Gail Nohilly speaks with Jenny Martin of our Employment team about protected disclosures, also known as whistle-blowing.

This episode highlights the important amendments introduced in 2023 by the Protected Disclosures Amendment Act 2022 and provides lots of practical advice to organisations on how to comply with their obligations and mitigate the risks of potential claims.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.