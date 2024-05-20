ARTICLE
20 May 2024

Podcast - Blowing The Whistle On Protected Disclosures

This episode highlights the important amendments introduced in 2023 by the Protected Disclosures Amendment Act 2022 and provides lots of practical advice to organisations
Ireland Employment and HR
In this podcast, knowledge lawyer Gail Nohilly speaks with Jenny Martin of our Employment team about protected disclosures, also known as whistle-blowing.

This episode highlights the important amendments introduced in 2023 by the Protected Disclosures Amendment Act 2022 and provides lots of practical advice to organisations on how to comply with their obligations and mitigate the risks of potential claims.

