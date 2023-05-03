In this episode of the Matheson Employment Law Podcast Series, Bryan Dunne, Head of Employment, takes you through a recent whistleblowing penalisation claim. The existing protected disclosures framework was significantly enhanced by the recent enactment of the Protected Disclosures (Amendment) Act 2022 which came into effect on 1 January this year. This case, although heard under the previous legislation, illustrates how extensive the protection is for whistleblowers against acts constituting penalisation. Given the broader definition of penalisation under the 2022 Act, employers should take particular note of this case!

Episode 57: Protected Disclosures Legislation and Penalisation

