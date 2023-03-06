ARTICLE

This podcast discusses the key employment law and HR themes for 2022. Matheson Partners including Bryan Dunne, Russell Rochford and Ailbhe Dennehy along with Senior Associates Ruth Keehan, Ellen Nolan and Tina O'Sullivan share their insights into what businesses can expect to be a priority this year. Discussions included shining a spotlight on the Government's Remote Working Strategy, the 2021 Code of Practice on the Right to Disconnect, gender pay gap reporting, COVID-19 risks and implications and upcoming changes expected in the whistleblowing legislation this year.

