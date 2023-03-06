Ireland:
Episode 50: Key Employment Law And HR Themes For 2022 (Podcast)
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
This podcast discusses the key employment law and HR themes for
2022. Matheson Partners including Bryan Dunne, Russell Rochford and
Ailbhe Dennehy along with Senior Associates Ruth Keehan, Ellen
Nolan and Tina O'Sullivan share their insights into what
businesses can expect to be a priority this year. Discussions
included shining a spotlight on the Government's Remote Working
Strategy, the 2021 Code of Practice on the Right to Disconnect,
gender pay gap reporting, COVID-19 risks and implications and
upcoming changes expected in the whistleblowing legislation this
year.
Matheson, Irish Law
Firm · Episode 50: Key Employment Law and HR
Themes for 2022
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Ireland
Is Using The F-Bomb At Work Still Offensive?
Herrington Carmichael
Ms Hasmita Dadhania was employed by SAP (UK) Limited (SAP) as a Service Account Manager. On 20 April 2020, Dadhania attended a meeting with her supervisor...
Discriminatory Toilet Facilities?
Birketts
The Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT) has considered whether an employer's requirement for female employees to use the men's toilet facilities amounted to sex discrimination.
EU Whistleblowing Update – January 2023
WhistleB
This first EU Whistleblower Directive webinar of 2023 featured NAVEX whistleblowing expert Jan Stappers and Susan Battye, Partner at Walkers (Ireland) LLP. The session focused...