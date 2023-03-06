In this episode of the Matheson Employment Law Podcast Series, we share with you a recording of our recent Knowledge Insights series webinar "Employment Law 2023 - The Year Ahead". Key legal developments and themes explored included the new recently enacted Transparent and Predictable Working Conditions Regulations 2022, the current status of the legislation introducing new rights in respect of requesting remote and flexible working arrangements and additional statutory leave periods. In addition, we focussed on new legislative developments which continue to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace including an overview of the proposed EU Pay Transparency Directive which is coming down the tracks as well as an overview of the actions employers should take now to narrow any Gender Pay Gap identified. Lastly, we looked at the new obligations on employers in managing whistleblowing complaints under the Protected Disclosure (Amendment) Act 2022.

self

Matheson LLP, Irish Law Firm · Episode 55: Employment Law 2023 - The Year Ahead

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.