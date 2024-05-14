ARTICLE
14 May 2024

Asset Management & Investment Funds Update - April 2024

WF
William Fry
Contributor
William Fry logo
William Fry is a leading full-service Irish law firm with over 310 legal and tax professionals and 460 staff. The firm's client-focused service combines technical excellence with commercial awareness and a practical, constructive approach to business issues. The firm advices leading domestic and international corporations, financial institutions and government organisations. It regularly acts on complex, multi-jurisdictional transactions and commercial disputes.
Explore
Welcome to the April 2024 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update.
Ireland Wealth Management
Photo of Patricia Taylor
Photo of Nessa Joyce
Photo of Derina Bannon
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Welcome to the April 2024 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update.

In this month's edition we look at:

  • Key Dates and Deadline Q2 2024
  • Publication of final text of AIFMD 2.0 and UCITS amending Directive
  • ELTIF 2.0 Revision of the Central Bank of Ireland's AIF Rulebook
  • MiCA draft new technical standards and consultation issues from ESMA
  • Revised Central Bank of Ireland's Prospectus Regulatory Framework Q&A
  • EMSA feedback on shortening the EU settlement cycle
  • Forthcoming Central Bank Thematic Reviews

Click the image below to download our full update.

1459250a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Patricia Taylor
Patricia Taylor
Photo of Nessa Joyce
Nessa Joyce
Photo of Derina Bannon
Derina Bannon
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
14 May 2024

Asset Management & Investment Funds Update - April 2024

Ireland Wealth Management
Contributor
William Fry logo
William Fry is a leading full-service Irish law firm with over 310 legal and tax professionals and 460 staff. The firm's client-focused service combines technical excellence with commercial awareness and a practical, constructive approach to business issues. The firm advices leading domestic and international corporations, financial institutions and government organisations. It regularly acts on complex, multi-jurisdictional transactions and commercial disputes.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More