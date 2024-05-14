Asset Management & Investment Funds Update - April 2024

Welcome to the April 2024 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update.
In this month's edition we look at:
- Key Dates and Deadline Q2 2024
- Publication of final text of AIFMD 2.0 and UCITS amending Directive
- ELTIF 2.0 Revision of the Central Bank of Ireland's AIF Rulebook
- MiCA draft new technical standards and consultation issues from ESMA
- Revised Central Bank of Ireland's Prospectus Regulatory Framework Q&A
- EMSA feedback on shortening the EU settlement cycle
- Forthcoming Central Bank Thematic Reviews
Click the image below to download our full update.
