In this three-part video series, Brian Kelliher, Cillian Bredin and Derbhil O'Riordan provide an overview of some of the key features of the Irish ELTIF, including its liquidity profile. They also discuss what an ELTIF can and cannot invest in, applicable transparency obligations and how the Irish ELTIF can be marketed within the EEA to both professional and retail investors.

Episode 3

The final episode in our video series on the Irish ELTIF sees Brian Kelliher and Cillian Bredin consider the applicable rules governing the marketing or sale of an Irish ELTIF within the EEA. They also look at the specific requirements which apply under the ELTIF Regulation where an ELTIF is marketed to retail investors.

