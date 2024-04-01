Welcome to the March 2024 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update.
In this month's edition we look at:
- Staying ahead of upcoming deadlines and key dates with our legal & regulatory tracker from end Q1 to end Q2
- ESG Ratings Regulation: Progress and SFDR Revisions
- Central Bank Financial Regulatory and Supervisory Outlook 2024
- Irish Financial Services Appeals Tribunal (IFSAT) decision on an appeal related to the Central Bank's fitness and probity approval process
- IAF Fitness & Probity Reforms
- €1,225,000 Central Bank Fine for Breach of Market Abuse Regulation
