  • Staying ahead of upcoming deadlines and key dates with our legal & regulatory tracker from end Q1 to end Q2
  • ESG Ratings Regulation: Progress and SFDR Revisions
  • Central Bank Financial Regulatory and Supervisory Outlook 2024
  • Irish Financial Services Appeals Tribunal (IFSAT) decision on an appeal related to the Central Bank's fitness and probity approval process
  • IAF Fitness & Probity Reforms
  • €1,225,000 Central Bank Fine for Breach of Market Abuse Regulation

