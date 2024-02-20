Regulation around ESG investment in Ireland is evolving rapidly with developments from the Central Bank of Ireland, European Commission and ESMA building an expansive regulatory backdrop.

Our summary of the key recent developments includes:

Central Bank of Ireland updates, including further clarity in terms of disclosure expectations post the implementation of the SFDR.

Global and European sustainable finance developments, including the ESAs' final report to improve sustainability disclosures under SFDR which implementation is now delayed and ESMA's update on the status of its guidelines on ESG and sustainability-related terms in fund names.

