Ireland:
Irish Asset Management & Investment Funds ESG Newsletter - November 2023 - January 2024
Regulation around ESG investment in Ireland is evolving rapidly
with developments from the Central Bank of Ireland, European
Commission and ESMA building an expansive regulatory backdrop.
Our summary of the key recent developments includes:
- Central Bank of Ireland updates, including further clarity in
terms of disclosure expectations post the implementation of the
SFDR.
- Global and European sustainable finance developments, including
the ESAs' final report to improve sustainability disclosures
under SFDR which implementation is now delayed and ESMA's
update on the status of its guidelines on ESG and
sustainability-related terms in fund names.
Click here to view newsletter
