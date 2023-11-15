Regulation around ESG investment in Ireland is evolving rapidly with developments from the Central Bank of Ireland, European Commission and ESMA building an increasingly sophisticated regulatory backdrop.

Our summary of the key recent developments includes:

Central Bank of Ireland updates, including communication of the latest regulatory expectations on sustainability disclosures following its spot-check review;

Global and European sustainable finance developments, including the labelling debate prompted by the Commission's consultation on the future direction of SFDR, ESMA's recent analysis of ESG names and claims in the EU funds industry and the TNFD framework on nature considerations and biodiversity loss.

