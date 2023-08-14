Welcome to the August 2023 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update.

In this month's edition we look at:

  • Key Dates & Deadlines: Q3 2023
  • Extensive EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Standards Finalised
  • Commission: No Need To Amend MMFR
  • Liquidity, Leverage & Interconnectedness: three-pronged macroprudential policy onslaught for the funds sector

Download our full August update here.

