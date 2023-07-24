The Commission is planning a wide-ranging review of UCITS rules governing eligible investments as set out under the UCITS Eligible Assets Directive (the EAD).

To support its review, the Commission has tasked ESMA with the provision of technical advice, including recommendations for legislative amendments, by 31 October 2024. It is likely that ESMA will engage with industry prior to issuing that advice to the Commission, whether to garner industry feedback on proposed amendments and/or gather data to inform the review. A call for evidence and/or consultation may be expected later this year or early next year from ESMA.

Once ESMA's advice has issued, the Commission intends carrying out a 'comprehensive public consultation', most likely in Q4 2024/early 2025, ahead of finalising any EAD amendments.

This is very much the start of the process and, taking account of the above, industry is likely to have at least two opportunities to feedback on any proposals to amend the EAD.

Current scope of EAD review

As part of its request to ESMA, the Commission outlined the following areas for review, which may give rise to EAD amendments or new UCITS Level 2 measures: