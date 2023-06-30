Welcome to the June 2023 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update.

In this month's edition we look at:

  • Dates & Deadlines: Q2/3 2023
    Stay ahead of upcoming deadlines and key dates with our legal & regulatory tracker.
  • ESMA Defines and Cites Myriad Examples of Greenwashing
    ESMA publishes detailed report on the issue of greenwashing with range of specific examples provided.
  • AIFMD Review Series: Loan originating AIFs
    Analysis of proposals for loan originating funds and comparison against relevant sections of Central Bank's AIF Rulebook.
  • New ESMA Q&A on marketing under AIFMD
    New Q&A confirms exclusion of non-EU AIFMs from pre-marketing facilitative provisions under the AIFMD.
  • Commission Retail Investment Proposals and related ESMA opinion
    Summary of ESMA and Commission proposals on value for money and digitalisation of PRIIPs KIDs.
  • IOSCO Final Report: Good Practices Relating to the Implementation of the IOSCO Principles for Exchange Traded Funds
    Overview of the final report.
  • Central Bank authorisation changes
    Changes made to Central Bank's authorisation application procedures including for fund management companies.

