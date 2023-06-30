Welcome to the June 2023 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update.
In this month's edition we look at:
- Dates & Deadlines: Q2/3 2023
Stay ahead of upcoming deadlines and key dates with our legal & regulatory tracker.
- ESMA Defines and Cites Myriad Examples of
Greenwashing
ESMA publishes detailed report on the issue of greenwashing with range of specific examples provided.
- AIFMD Review Series: Loan originating
AIFs
Analysis of proposals for loan originating funds and comparison against relevant sections of Central Bank's AIF Rulebook.
- New ESMA Q&A on marketing under
AIFMD
New Q&A confirms exclusion of non-EU AIFMs from pre-marketing facilitative provisions under the AIFMD.
- Commission Retail Investment Proposals and related ESMA
opinion
Summary of ESMA and Commission proposals on value for money and digitalisation of PRIIPs KIDs.
- IOSCO Final Report: Good Practices Relating to the
Implementation of the IOSCO Principles for Exchange Traded
Funds
Overview of the final report.
- Central Bank authorisation changes
Changes made to Central Bank's authorisation application procedures including for fund management companies.
Click the image below to download our full update.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.