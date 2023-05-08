Welcome to the January - March 2023 issue of our Irish Quarterly Legal and Regulatory Developments report for asset management and investment funds.



This report covers key dates and developments during the quarter under the following headings:

UCITS & AIFMD developments including the latest ESMA Q&As;

Central Bank developments including its: Industry Letter on Costs and Fees Risk Outlook Report for 2023; and latest PRIIPs KID Guidance; as well as

other legal and regulatory developments, such as the: Publication of the revised ELTIF Regulation; and Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive and other ESG related updates.



