Welcome to the October 2022 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update.

Welcome to the October 2022 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update. In this month's edition we look at:

Dates & Deadlines: Q4 2022

Stay ahead of upcoming deadlines and key dates with our legal & regulatory tracker. Click here to download

Pre-contractual and financial report disclosure templates for Article and 9 funds have been published by the ESAs. Click here to download

See details of the Central Bank's process for fast-track noting of Level 2 disclosures. Click here to download

Final guidelines differ in several respects to the consultation version but many challenging provisions retained. Click here to download

ESA questions on hot topics likely to yield another impactful SFDR Commission Q&A. Click here to download

To assist scoping obligations ahead of the 1 January 2023 compliance deadline. Click here to download

Download our full October update here, or click on the image below:

