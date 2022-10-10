Welcome to the October 2022 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update.
Welcome to the October 2022 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update. In this month's edition we look at:
- Dates & Deadlines: Q4 2022
Stay ahead of upcoming deadlines and key dates with our legal & regulatory tracker. Click here to download
- Revised SFDR L2 Disclosure Templates
Pre-contractual and financial report disclosure templates for Article and 9 funds have been published by the ESAs. Click here to download
- SFDR Level 2 Fast-track Process
See details of the Central Bank's process for fast-track noting of Level 2 disclosures. Click here to download
- ESMA Sustainability Preference
Guidelines
Final guidelines differ in several respects to the consultation version but many challenging provisions retained. Click here to download
- ESAs Request Further SFDR Clarifications
ESA questions on hot topics likely to yield another impactful SFDR Commission Q&A. Click here to download
- PRIIPs Decision Tree
To assist scoping obligations ahead of the 1 January 2023 compliance deadline. Click here to download
