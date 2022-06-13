Welcome to the June '22 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update.

In this month's edition we look at:

  • Dates & Deadlines: Q2/Q3 2022. Click here to read.

  • ESMA Issues Guidance for Combating Greenwashing. Click here to read.

  • Commission Issues New SFDR Q&A. Click here to read.

  • Central Bank Clarifies UCITS and AIF Authorisation Procedures. Click here to read.

  • Supervisory statements on UCITS' use of side-pockets. Click here to read.

  • UCITS Costs and Fees CSA Findings. Click here to read.

  • ESAs Issue PRIIPs Level 3 Guidance. Click here to read.

  • ESAs Issue Key SFDR Level 2 Clarifications. Click here to read.

Please click here or on the image below for the full June 2022 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update

