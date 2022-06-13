Ireland:
Asset Management & Investment Funds Update - June 2022
Welcome to the June '22 edition of our Asset Management
& Investment Funds Update.
In this month's edition we look at:
Dates & Deadlines: Q2/Q3 2022.
ESMA Issues Guidance for Combating Greenwashing.
Commission Issues New SFDR Q&A.
Central Bank Clarifies UCITS and AIF Authorisation Procedures.
Click here to read.
Supervisory statements on UCITS' use of side-pockets.
UCITS Costs and Fees CSA Findings.
ESAs Issue PRIIPs Level 3 Guidance.
ESAs Issue Key SFDR Level 2 Clarifications.
Please click here or on the image
below for the full June 2022 edition of our Asset Management &
Investment Funds Update
