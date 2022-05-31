Ireland:
Spotlight On The Pre-Approval Controlled Function Updates
In the latest video in our Asset Management and Investment Funds
quarterly series focusing on legal and regulatory developments in
the funds industry, Damien Barnaville, Of Counsel in our Asset
Management and Investment Funds team, provides an overview of the
recent pre-approval controlled function (PCF) amendments. Regulated
firms should take note of the changes and complete a "PCF
In-Situ Return File" by 30 June 2022.
Watch the video here
