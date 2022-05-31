In the latest video in our Asset Management and Investment Funds quarterly series focusing on legal and regulatory developments in the funds industry, Damien Barnaville, Of Counsel in our Asset Management and Investment Funds team, provides an overview of the recent pre-approval controlled function (PCF) amendments. Regulated firms should take note of the changes and complete a "PCF In-Situ Return File" by 30 June 2022.

Watch the video here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.