Welcome to the May '22 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update.

In this month's edition we look at:

Dates & Deadlines: Q2/Q3 '22

Stay ahead of upcoming deadlines and key dates with our legal & regulatory tracker. Click here to download.

Central Bank SFDR Supervisory Statement

Central Bank missive supports ESA updated supervisory statement on Taxonomy compliance expectations. Click here to download.

ESA seek clarity of PRIIPs KID notification rules for UCITS

PRIIPs compliance issues for UCITS continue to mount. Click here to download.

SFDR Level set to be revised in 2023

Level 2 rules have yet to take effect and are already being reviewed to address PAI and Taxonomy-related points. Click here to download.

New Retail Investor Regulation Proposed

EU consults on new CMU-related amendments of MiFID, PRIIPS, UCITS and other retail investor legislation. Click here to download.

Please click here for the full April 2022 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update

