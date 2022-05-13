Welcome to the May '22 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update.
In this month's edition we look at:
- Dates & Deadlines: Q2/Q3 '22
Stay ahead of upcoming deadlines and key dates with our legal & regulatory tracker. Click here to download.
- Central Bank SFDR Supervisory Statement
Central Bank missive supports ESA updated supervisory statement on Taxonomy compliance expectations. Click here to download.
- ESA seek clarity of PRIIPs KID notification rules for
UCITS
PRIIPs compliance issues for UCITS continue to mount. Click here to download.
- SFDR Level set to be revised in 2023
Level 2 rules have yet to take effect and are already being reviewed to address PAI and Taxonomy-related points. Click here to download.
- New Retail Investor Regulation Proposed
EU consults on new CMU-related amendments of MiFID, PRIIPS, UCITS and other retail investor legislation. Click here to download.
