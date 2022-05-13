Welcome to the May '22 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update.

In this month's edition we look at:

  • Dates & Deadlines: Q2/Q3 '22
  • Central Bank SFDR Supervisory Statement
  • ESA seek clarity of PRIIPs KID notification rules for UCITS
  • SFDR Level set to be revised in 2023
  • New Retail Investor Regulation Proposed
