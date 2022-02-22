Welcome to the February 2022 edition of our Asset Management
& Investment Funds Update.
In this month's edition we look at:
- Dates & Deadlines: Q4 '21 / Q1 '22 Click here for article
- ESMA Launches UCITS and AIF Valuation Compliance Review Click here for article
- ESMA Consults on Revised MiFID Suitability Guidelines Click here for article
- Cayman Islands to be Listed as High-Risk Third Country Click here for article
- ESMA Guidance on UCITS Issuer Concentration and Marketing Rules Click here for article
- FAQ: Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) Click here for article
- Central Bank Outsourcing Guidance for all Regulated Firms Click here for article
Please click here for the full February 2022 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.