Welcome to the September edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update. In this edition we look at the:

key upcoming deadlines and dates for your diary

legislation published to turn off UCITS KIID and switch on PRIIPs KID for UCITS

Commission's SFDR Q&A along with an analysis of the key take-aways

MMF revised stress testing guidelines and new upcoming daily reporting requirements

new Central Bank beneficial ownership filing requirements

adoption of UCITS, AIFMD and MiFID SFDR-related amendments.

