Welcome to the September edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update. In this edition we look at the:
- key upcoming deadlines and dates for your diary
- legislation published to turn off UCITS KIID and switch on PRIIPs KID for UCITS
- Commission's SFDR Q&A along with an analysis of the key take-aways
- MMF revised stress testing guidelines and new upcoming daily reporting requirements
- new Central Bank beneficial ownership filing requirements
- adoption of UCITS, AIFMD and MiFID SFDR-related amendments.
