In December 2020, amendments to the Irish Investment Limited Partnerships legislation were enacted to reflect changes needed to update this legislation with features in other Irish structures (such as the ICAV). The aim is for the Irish ILP structure to be the preferred vehicle for EU investment funds structured as partnerships.

In the latest episode of the Asset Management and Investment Funds Podcast, Sarah Cunniff, Partner, introduces an extract of the recording of a specific webinar on Irish Investment Limited Partnerships which was broadcast on 15 January 2021 and in which Dara Harrington, Partner, and Ian Dillon, Partner, participated. Sarah is also joined by Tara O'Reilly, Partner, who provides some updates since the webinar was first broadcast.

