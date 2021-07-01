ARTICLE

In the final video of this quarter's series focusing on legal and regulatory developments in the funds industry during Q1, partner and head of our Irish Asset Management and Investment Funds team, Nicholas Blake-Knox, gives an overview of the Irish investment limited partnership regime and the Central Bank's recent guidance for closed ended QIAIFs which typically invest in illiquid assets.

