1 January 2022 is the next key compliance deadline for funds and fund managers under the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosures Regulation (SFDR). It is also the scheduled effective date of SFDR Level 2 measures, a complex and prescriptive set of technical compliance standards (currently at various stages of finalisation) for SFDR. To support compliance preparations, our Asset Management & Investment Funds team has undertaken a deep-dive analysis of the impact of the 1 January deadline for funds and fund managers and produced a practical and user-friendly guide, SFDR: Compliance Planning for 1 January 2022, featuring:

a comprehensive Timeline of key SFDR, Taxonomy-related and Level 2 deadlines;

a compliance Decision Tree to support scoping of SFDR, Taxonomy-related and SFDR Level 2 obligations; and

a detailed analysis of SFDR rules reflecting not only applicable legislative requirements but ESA and Commission compliance expectations outlined at public hearings, in industry correspondence and FAQs.

Per our approach to the March 2021 SFDR deadline (see our July 2020 guide Green Rules for Every Colour Fund), this new guide aims to cut through the complexities of SFDR and facilitate planning for, and demonstration of, compliance with SFDR obligations in effect from 1 January 2022.

