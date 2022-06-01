RDJ advised Beechbrook Capital on the provision of follow-on capital to the BHSL Group to facilitate their continued growth following the acquisition of Glan Agua Ltd.

BHSL is a multi-disciplinary environmental engineering and environmental management group of businesses. Its business units comprise Glan Agua Group, an award-winning group of businesses that provides project solutions for the water and wastewater industry.

Based in both Ireland and the UK, it is an industry leader in the water and wastewater sector; BHSL Waste Solutions, the owner of patented fluidised bed combustion (FBC) technology which is capable of converting waste residues such as poultry manure, municipal sludge and waste by-products into heat and energy; Hydro International, acquired by BHSL Group in 2017, is a leading industrial wastewater treatment solutions provider, with a business that is directly complementary to Glan Agua's expertise in municipal wastewater; and Glanway, acquired by BHSL in 2018, is a strategically located waste processing facility in Waterford Port licenced to process 230,000 tonnes of household waste annually.

The RDJ transaction team included Cian Fenton, JP Gilmartin and Treasa Seoighe.

Read more about the transaction here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.