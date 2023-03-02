ARTICLE

In this episode Bryan Dunne, Head of Employment, takes you through some of the most recent employment law developments in Irish law, covering current trends on preparing for the gender pay gap reporting, the pending changes to the protective disclosures legislation, the new statutory sick pay legislation and progress on the right to request remote working legislation. Bryan also looks at a recent decision from the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), Flynn V Iarnród Éireann, involving an unfair dismissal claim by an employee after he was given a four year prison sentence.

Episode 54: Does a prison sentence automatically terminate a contract of employment?

