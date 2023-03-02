Ireland:
Episode 54: Does A Prison Sentence Automatically Terminate A Contract Of Employment? - Flynn v Iarnród Éireann (Podcast)
In this episode Bryan Dunne, Head of Employment, takes you
through some of the most recent employment law developments in
Irish law, covering current trends on preparing for the gender pay
gap reporting, the pending changes to the protective disclosures
legislation, the new statutory sick pay legislation and progress on
the right to request remote working legislation. Bryan also looks
at a recent decision from the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC),
Flynn V Iarnród Éireann, involving an unfair
dismissal claim by an employee after he was given a four year
prison sentence.
