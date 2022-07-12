We are pleased to share the third instalment in our 2022 Employment Law Series featuring short and informative webcasts where Karen Killalea, Partner and head of our Employment team, and Associate, Ciara Ní Longaigh, share insights on specific areas of employment law, examine recent cases and developments and summarise the key points for employers in Ireland.

This webcast covers the following topics:

Unfair Dismissal Claims

" Investigation Process

" Fair Procedures

" Remedies

To listen, please click the button below. This webcast is best viewed on Google Chrome and is available worldwide and On Demand.



SPEAKERS:

Karen Killalea and Ciara Ní Longaigh

DURATION:

15 minutes

Employment Law Series | Unfair Dismissals Update for Employers in Ireland: Fair Procedures (on24.com)

