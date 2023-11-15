Welcome to our November 2023 edition of Legal News.
Welcome to our November 2023 edition of Legal News where we continue to provide you with a selection of our recent publications, and present our Legal News Podcast where our knowledge lawyers look at the dismissal of an appeal taken by ex-FAI CEO John Delaney against a High Court ruling which rejected his claims of legal professional privilege over documents seized by the Corporate Enforcement Authority, and discuss developments in crypto-asset regulation.
- MICA Update: ESMA Communiqués on MiCA
Implementation
Our Financial Regulation team looks at ESMA communiqués on the implementation of the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation to Member States, national competent authorities, and market participants.
- John Delaney's Appeal against Legal
Professional Privilege Ruling Dismissed by the Court of
Appeal
John Delaney unsuccessfully appealed a High Court finding that legal professional privilege did not apply to certain documents sought by the Corporate Enforcement Authority.
- Part 1: Revenue to get a 'Pizza the
Action' Following Successful Appeal
The Supreme Court held that pizza delivery drivers were to be treated as employees and not independent contractors for the purpose of the Taxes Consolidation Act 1997.
- Rescue Plan for Mac Interiors Limited
Refused by the High Court
The High Court declined to approve a scheme of arrangement prepared by the examiner of Mac Interiors Limited following strong objections from the Revenue Commissioners.
- For You: AI Recommender Systems and the
Digital Services Act
Recommender systems are artificial intelligence technologies that curate online content into individualised, heavily curated packages. Our Technology team examines Digital Services Act provisions on recommender systems.
- Don't Just "Roll With It".
How Employers Can Start to Prepare for
Auto-Enrolment
As the government shows no sign of taking a transitional or phased approach to the introduction date of auto-enrolment, our Pensions team sets out key questions employers should consider as part of such planning.
