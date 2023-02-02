Welcome to the February 2023 edition of Legal News. Here is a selection of our recent publications on subjects that may affect you or your business.
For more information on any of the topics covered in this edition, please contact the people listed in the articles or your usual William Fry contact.
- CJEU Issues Guidance On When Parallel
Importers Can Rebrand Generics As Branded
Medicines
In a recent decision, the Court of Justice of the European Union issued new guidance on when parallel importers can rebrand generic medicines with the original trade mark of the reference medicinal product.
- Changing Rooms, Changing Times? New
Accessibility Requirements under the Building
Regulations
In late November 2022, the Building Regulations (Part M Amendment) Regulations 2022 were published. These Regulations follow on from earlier regulations, amending obligations concerning the changing facilities in buildings, having regard to the building use and size.
- Digital Operational Resilience in the
financial sector: DORA's coming into force
Two EU legislative acts relating to digital operational resilience in the financial industry were recently published in the Official Journal of the European Union.
- Generative AI Generates Infringement
Litigation
On 17 January 2023, Getty Images announced that it had initiated High Court proceedings in London against Stable Diffusion Limited for copyright infringement. Separately, a class action lawsuit has been launched in California against the generative AI systems Stability AI, Midjourney and Deviant Art.
- CJEU Judgment Protects the Privacy of
Beneficial Owners at the Expense of Transparency
On 22 November 2022, the Court of Justice of the European Union published its decision in WM and Sovim SA v Luxembourg Business Registers (joined Cases C 37/20 and C 601/20), which affects European Union Member States' national beneficial ownership registers.
- General Scheme of the Co-Operative
Societies Bill 2022
The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment has secured the Government's agreement to draft the Co-Operative Societies Bill 2022. The bill envisaged by the General Scheme will modernise and consolidate existing legislation, some of which dates back to the 19th century, and ensure that there is an effective framework in place for the range of organisations using the co-operative model in Ireland.
- New Year, New Rules for Employers - The
European Union (Transparent and Predictable Working Conditions)
Regulations 2022
The European Union (Transparent and Predictable Working Conditions) Regulations 2022 (the Regulations) were introduced on 16 December 2022. The Regulations transpose the EU Directive on Transparent and Predictable Working Conditions into Irish law.
- Central Bank Dear CEO Letter to Payment
Institutions and Electronic Money Institutions (January
2023)
On 20 January 2023, the Central Bank published a Dear CEO Letter to payment institutions and electronic money institutions highlighting recent supervisory weaknesses identified and reaffirming supervisory expectations and actions for these sectors.
In Short
- New Government Legislation Programme - Spring 2023
- Episode 2 of the Sports, Entertainment and Law podcast - What you should know about the liability of your sports club / bodies
- Data Protection Day 2023: 2022 Snapshot and Trends for 2023
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.