European Union:
The Tax & Coffee Podcast: EU Transfer Pricing Update
05 December 2023
Maples Group
In this podcast, Andrew Quinn, James O'Neal and Ted
O'Byrne discuss the proposed new EU Transfer Pricing Directive.
They also cover the latest developments in transfer pricing in
Luxembourg, Ireland and the EU, and address some practical points
for investment fund and financial services businesses to manage
their TP requirements.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
