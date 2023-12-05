ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this podcast, Andrew Quinn, James O'Neal and Ted O'Byrne discuss the proposed new EU Transfer Pricing Directive. They also cover the latest developments in transfer pricing in Luxembourg, Ireland and the EU, and address some practical points for investment fund and financial services businesses to manage their TP requirements.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.