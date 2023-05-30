Ireland:
Chambers Transfer Pricing 2023
Matheson partners Catherine O'Meara and Joe Duffy, and senior associate Anna
Crowley recently contributed to the Chambers Transfer Pricing
2023 Global Practice Guide Ireland Chapter.
The guide provides the latest legal information on the Irish
approach to transfer pricing issues, including commentary on
transfer pricing rules, cross-border information sharing, advance
pricing agreements and other cross border dispute resolution
mechanisms, penalties, safe harbours and the impact of
COVID-19.
Originally Published by Chambers and Partners in new window, April
2023
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
