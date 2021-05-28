ARTICLE

Transfer Pricing for the International Practitioner

Tax Partner, Catherine O'Meara and associate Anna Crowley have recently contributed to the Bloomberg Tax and Accounting guide in which they provide insights on current Irish transfer pricing issues. The article discusses key recent changes to the transfer pricing landscape in Ireland, the impact of COVID-19 and what we can expect to see in 2021.

