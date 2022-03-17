Once enacted, the Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill 2022 will significantly reform the regulation of online content in Ireland.

In this first episode of a new series by our Intellectual Property Group, Tech Trackers: Regulation in the Digital World, Gavin Woods and Isabel Cooke discuss the Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill in addition to proposed reforms to defamation law and the Regulation (EU) 2021/784 on Terrorism Content.

self Arthur Cox LLP · Tech Trackers: Regulation in the Digital World – Upcoming Changes to Content Regulation in Ireland

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.