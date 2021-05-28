ARTICLE

Ireland: IP: What To Think About When Launching A New Product Or Service Onto The Market

Today is World IP Day, a day on which we celebrate intellectual property and the innovators and creators of the world. The theme of World IP Day 2021 is “IP & SMEs: Taking your ideas to market”.

We at Matheson enjoy working with new ideas and concepts. Over the years we have worked with teams that have grown their businesses to be world leading. Every new business starts with a clever concept or idea. Here are some tips to consider when launching a new product or service, and how to use intellectual property to maximise its value. For more information, please click here.

Originally published 26/04/2021.

