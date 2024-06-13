Digital Infrastructure - Horizon Scanner: Infrastructure, Construction, Energy, June 2024

The Department of Environment, Climate and Communications is consulting until 19 July 2024 on International Connectivity for Telecommunications.

INTERNATIONAL CONNECTIVITY FOR TELECOMMUNICATIONS

The Department of Environment, Climate and Communications is consulting until 19 July 2024 on International Connectivity for Telecommunications. It is aimed mainly at telecommunications service providers and large volume users of international links (including content providers and data centre owners). The intent is to use the evidence gathered to establish the existence of market failure and to determine the most appropriate and expedient way to address it. Questions focus on demand, capacity/supply, levies, planning/licensing, consistent approach to applications, telecommunications fibre on energy interconnectors, commercial viability, planned investment, investment uncertainty, and role of the State.

COMREG CONSULTATION

ComReg invites views until 24 June 2024 on a draft decision of a wholesale FTTH discount scheme notified by Eircom.

