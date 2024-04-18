EUROPEAN COMMISSION CONSULTATION ON DIGITAL CONNECTIVITY PACKAGE

The Commission has introduced a digital connectivity package addressing challenges in Europe's digital infrastructure, aiming to meet 2030 digital targets and enhance global competitiveness. Key components include fostering innovation through the "3C Network", completing the Digital Single Market, and enhancing digital infrastructure security. Stakeholders are invited to provide feedback through a formal consultation until June 30, 2024, presenting an opportunity to advocate for regulatory environments supporting core network centralisation, harmonisation, security, innovation, and cross-border collaboration. The package aims to accelerate the deployment of 5G networks, promote the Digital Single Market, and enhance Europe's digital infrastructure. Further information is available from here.

COURT OF JUTICE OF THE EU FINES IRELAND FOR DELAYED IMPLEMENTATION OF TELECOMS RULES UNDER EU DIRECTIVE

The CJEU issued a €4.5m fine to Ireland for failing to incorporate the European Electronic Communications Code (the "Code") into national law. The Code, established under Directive (EU) 2018/1972, introduces updated rules for regulating telecoms networks and their associated services, with the aim of stimulating competition, improving connection and bringing all Member States under a single telecoms framework. The Commission accused Ireland of failing to adopt the Code by the deadline in December 2020 and, following a request for an extension, the new deadline in February 2022. Ireland completed transposition of the Code in November 2023. The CJEU ruled in favour of the Commission, finding that Ireland's failure to follow the Directive "undermines regulatory practices throughout the European Union". The judgment can be found here and an article reporting it can be found here.

