In this second episode of AC Audio's "Conversations in Competition", Ronan Scanlan, Of Counsel at Arthur Cox speaks to Dr. Lara Stoimenova, Managing Director at Sigma Economics, about how recent developments in EU Telecoms Regulation, the Revised Market Definition notice, and the EC White Paper will impact the Tech Sector and the recent DMA Gatekeeper Designations.

Episode Structure:

Minutes 0 – 2: Introduction

Minutes 2 – 7: Overview of EU Telecoms Regulation – Market Definition, SMP, Remedies and the 3 criteria-test

Minutes 7 – 11: Recent Developments in Telecoms – Still retail competition vs. investment

Minutes 11 – 18: Revised Market Definition Notice – SSNDQ and beyond

Minutes 18 – 24: EC White Paper – An attempt to answer the challenges for 5G rollout and investments, and completing the telecoms single market, a convergence with telecoms players and the digital market

Minutes 26 – 32: Cross-application of Telecoms Regulation and lessons for the DMA – Be clear about your objectives, difficulties of prescribing behaviour, and lack of specificity

Minutes 32 – 34: Closing

