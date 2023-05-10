ARTICLE

Join us for a deep dive into the Irish landscape for Blockchain and Digital Assets. In this webinar, our expert speakers will take you through the current state of technology services in Ireland and provide insights into the Irish Government's strategy for Blockchain and Digital Assets.

We will explore the legal challenges surrounding the implementation of Blockchain and Digital Assets and discuss the opportunities and risks that come with these emerging technologies. Our speakers will also provide valuable insights into the latest industry trends, including the rise of decentralized finance and the potential of non-fungible tokens.

Whether you're a blockchain enthusiast, investor, or simply interested in learning more about the technology behind digital assets, this webinar is for you. Join us to gain a comprehensive understanding of the current state of the Irish Blockchain and Digital Asset ecosystem and the opportunities it presents for businesses and investors.

