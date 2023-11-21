ARTICLE

Ireland: In Conversation With Ireland's Minister For Finance Michael McGrath TD On The EU Minimum Tax Directive (Video)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

European Movement Ireland and the Maples Group are delighted to invite you to an online event "In Conversation with Ireland's Finance Minister Michael McGrath TD on the EU Minimum Tax Directive".

On 15 December 2022, the EU Member States unanimously adopted the EU Minimum Tax Directive to ensure a global minimum level of taxation for multinational enterprise (MNE) groups and large-scale domestic groups in the EU. The Directive follows on Ireland, along with over 130 other countries in the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (the Inclusive Framework), signing up in October 2021 to an historic agreement to reform the international tax framework as it applies to large corporate groups.

This online event will provide an update on the progress on the EU Minimum Tax Directive.

Speakers

Keynote Speaker: Minister Michael McGrath TD, Ireland's Minister for Finance

Welcome Remarks: Andrew Quinn, Head of Tax, Maples Group

Moderator: Noelle O Connell, CEO, European Movement Ireland

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.