10 October 2023 – Ireland's Budget 2024 was presented in the context of a positive economic performance for Ireland — full employment, budget surpluses, rising population and a falling national debt — against a backdrop of global economic and geopolitical uncertainty. The result was the announcement of a 'spend and save' budget that included a significant package of public expenditure measures to further support the Irish economy and society, as well as a commitment to establish two new long-term savings funds to future proof the economy and public finances against future challenges.

Included within Budget 2024 were a number of tax measures. We summarise here those measures announced that may be of interest to the international business community.

