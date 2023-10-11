Ireland:
Irish Tax Monitor
11 October 2023
Maples Group
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this article, Lynn Cramer, discusses the draft EU ATAD 3
(UNSHELL) Directive which is described as targeting the misuse of
so-called "shell" entities for tax purposes. In
particular, Lynn looks at the uncertainties that exist in terms of
both the form and timing of the Directive and what businesses can
realistically do to prepare for eventual implementation.
To view the full article click here
Originally Published by Finance Dublin
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide
to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your
specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Ireland
Dividend Diversion Scheme – What Should You Do?
UHY Hacker Young LLP
A heavily marketed tax planning scheme, which HMRC have now labelled a "dividend diversion scheme" has been widely publicised of late with many individuals now wondering if the scheme is viable.
Universal Declaration In Kazakhstan
GRATA International
Since 2021, Kazakhstan has launched the universal declaration of income as part of the implementation of the Plan of the Nation - 100 concrete steps in the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Tax Incentives For ESG
Ius Laboris
Experts from seven countries outline some of the tax incentives that aim to encourage the more widespread pursuit of environmental, social and governance-related goals.