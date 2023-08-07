Now Live

In this podcast, Partner and head of our Tax team in Dublin, Andrew Quinn, discusses the latest on EU DAC6 Mandatory Tax Reporting with Tax Partner, Lynn Cramer, and Group Tax Director, Sheila Lawlor. They ask whether financial services companies and investment managers involved in EU based commercial transactions are fully aware of their DAC6 reporting obligations as intermediaries particularly given a recent European Court ruling. The team also explains how they built their own in-house Maples tech solution to monitor and report on DAC6 and consider how they could help other intermediaries implement their own in-house solution.

SPEAKERS:

Andrew Quinn, Lynn Cramer and Sheila Lawlor

DURATION:

20 minutes

