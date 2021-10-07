Taxand has summarised some of the tax measures taken as at 8 September in Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, The Netherlands, Norway, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden and the UK in response to COVID-19.

Please click here download the report.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.