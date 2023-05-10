In this episode of William Fry's Legal Podcast, Barry Scannell, a senior solicitor and consultant in our tech department, and Trev Keane, Co-founder and MD of Epic Global Agency join Morgan Flanagan Creagh to look back at the One Zero sports business event and forward into the ever evolving digital landscape.

One-Zero's Dublin conference, where thought leaders from the business of sport, entertainment and technology came together to discuss the future for these vibrant industries, took place in late March at William Fry's 2 Grand Canal Square office and the Aviva Stadium.

