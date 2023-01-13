ARTICLE

Ireland: Ep2 - What You Should Know About The Liability Of Your Sports Club/bodies (Podcast)

The next episode of the Sports, Entertainment & the Law podcast series is hosted by Employment Associate Elaine Egan, who is joined by Craig Sowman, Partner and head of the Sports and Entertainment Group, and Corporate / M&A Partner Ronan Shanahan.

In this episode, the group will discuss the legal status of unincorporated associations and the potential implications for those clubs and their members.

William Fry LLP · Ep2 - What you should know about the liability of your sports club/bodies

