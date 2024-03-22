self

Rob Sahr is a shareholder in Wolf Greenfield's Biotechnology Practice. He develops strategies for life science companies to maximize exclusivity for therapeutic and diagnostic products. Rob has also assisted federal grant recipients and contractors with Bayh-Dole compliance.

Originally passed at the end of 1980, the Bayh–Dole Act permits ownership by contractors of inventions arising from federal government-funded research. In recent months, the Biden Administration has seemed intent on more aggressively exercising "march-in rights" under the Act to promote affordability of taxpayer-funded inventions.

In this edition of IP Talk with Wolf Greenfield, Rob provides insight on recent developments regarding Bayh-Dole compliance. Here are the highlights.

00:59 - On the contentiousness of Bayh-Dole

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.