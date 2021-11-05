In the latest episode of our Company Law, Back to Basics series, Suzanne Kearney, Of Counsel in the Corporate and M&A Department, Aisling Carey, Professional Support Lawyer in the Corporate and M&A Department and Tom Courtney, Partner, are focusing on shares and share capital as they consider the various types of shares which may be issued by a company, and the restrictions on the alteration of the share capital. Companies limited by shares must have a share capital, which represents the shareholders' interests in the company.
Just to note, today's episode primarily discusses matters as they relate to private companies with a share capital. There are some exceptions in relation to companies who do not have a share capital, certain investment companies and some additional obligations which apply to public limited companies.
