Ireland:
Company Law: Back To Basics Podcast
27 August 2021
Arthur Cox
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In the latest episode from our new Company Law: Back to
Basics podcast series Tom Courtney, Aisling Carey and I
discuss some of the issues frequently encountered in relation to
director and shareholder meetings.
This article contains a general summary of developments and
is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific
legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Ireland
The Changing Role Of Non-Executive Directors
Shakespeare Martineau
In 1992, the Cadbury Report was the first major report on Corporate Governance published in the UK, sparking debate on the main functions and responsibilities of non-executive directors (NEDs)...
Directors Should Provide For Contingent Liabilities
Mills & Reeve
The directors of Avacade Ltd (Company) are to be disqualified as the court found that their conduct fell below the standard of probity and competence appropriate for the directors of the Company...
A Risky Business
Appleby
The recent case in June this year of Re Q [2021] JRC 166 has provided useful guidance as to the Royal Court's approach in relation to applications to set aside a trust on the grounds of mistake, where it is acknowledged that ...
Doing Business In... 2021
Matheson
The judicial system in Ireland is established by the Constitution, the principal courts being the district courts and circuit courts (with limited jurisdiction), the High Court...